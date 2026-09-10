4 4 Image Credit : Instagram

Samantha's grand comeback

With Raj Nidimoru's encouragement, Samantha changed her mind and starred in 'Maa Inti Bangaram'. The film was a huge hit, especially with women, and earned over ₹50 crore at the box office. At the success meet, an emotional Samantha said, 'I had decided to quit films for good. But Raj garu rejected my decision and convinced me to act again. It's only because of his support that I'm able to see so much love from the audience today.' This whole incident is a perfect example of how the right advice at the right time can save a great actor's career.