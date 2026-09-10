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Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wanted to Quit Films, Here's How Director Raj Nidimoru Stopped Her
Did Tollywood star Samantha really want to quit films for good? Who stopped her from making this big decision? And what was director Raj Nidimoru's role in all this?
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A star who ruled Tollywood
For over a decade, Samantha was the undisputed queen of Telugu cinema. Her films were huge box office hits and she earned massive recognition. But then, myositis and personal struggles took a toll. She was so affected that she decided to say goodbye to her acting career permanently.
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What happened after a three-year break?
Her health forced Samantha to stay home for nearly two years. Being away from the silver screen for about three years shattered her confidence. She started worrying, 'Will audiences still buy tickets to see me? Can I even face the camera again?' This fear made her think about quitting films and maybe just working behind the scenes or starting a business.
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What did Raj Nidimoru do?
Just when Samantha decided to quit, director-producer Raj Nidimoru stepped in. He completely disagreed with her decision. He reminded her about her massive fan following and stardom among the Telugu audience. Raj told her not to waste her talent and convinced her that getting back on set was the only way to regain her confidence. He even picked a story, 'Maa Inti Bangaram', and took on the responsibility of producing it with her to bring her back to the big screen.
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Samantha's grand comeback
With Raj Nidimoru's encouragement, Samantha changed her mind and starred in 'Maa Inti Bangaram'. The film was a huge hit, especially with women, and earned over ₹50 crore at the box office. At the success meet, an emotional Samantha said, 'I had decided to quit films for good. But Raj garu rejected my decision and convinced me to act again. It's only because of his support that I'm able to see so much love from the audience today.' This whole incident is a perfect example of how the right advice at the right time can save a great actor's career.
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