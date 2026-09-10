Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari opened up about the pressure of being Manoj Tiwari’s daughter and claimed she has received death and rape threats because of her father’s public identity.

Rhiti Tiwari has talked about the immense pressure that comes with having the father who is none other than actor-turned-political leader Manoj Tiwari. In one of the episodes of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, Rhiti spoke to Mary Kom about how she is continuously judged through her father’s image and made an alarming revelation regarding the type of online trolling she has gone through.

Rhiti Tiwari Reveals ‘Double Pressure’

In one of the conversations with Mary Kom, Rhiti shared that she had always been under double pressure owing to her identity as the daughter of Manoj Tiwari.

According to her, whatever she speaks becomes directly or indirectly linked with her father. People tend to think that what she speaks also represents the opinion of Manoj Tiwari and even if it’s not, still, she faces trouble due to that.

The contestant of Bigg Boss 20 revealed that she receives death threats and rape threats because she is the daughter of Manoj Tiwari. Furthermore, people have started targeting her for the sake of Manoj Tiwari’s public image.

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Rhiti Wants to Be Known by Herself

Being connected to a public figure means Rhiti is mostly known for being the daughter of Manoj Tiwari. Rhiti’s conversation inside the Bigg Boss house has shown that she wants everyone to know her for herself and not just because of her association with Manoj Tiwari.

This incident has come after a few days since her Bigg Boss 20 entry. Rhiti has made her Bigg Boss entry on September 6 grand premiere episode.

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Salman Khan had Earlier Warned Rhiti Not to Fight Over Eggs Inside the Bigg Boss House

Rhiti’s connection with her dad was also part of a funny incident during the Bigg Boss 20 grand premiere. Salman Khan joked about her fighting for eggs inside the Bigg Boss house and then said, “baap pe mat jaana.” It had left Manoj Tiwari amused while Rhiti too has laughed at the joke.

But Rhiti’s recent conversation has brought out the other side of being the celebrity’s daughter. Let us see how Bigg Boss 20 progresses and whether she can create her own identity in the house.

The current Bigg Boss season that started from 6th September is telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 PM and is also available on Jio Hotstar.

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