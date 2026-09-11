Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman has partnered with Sukma Police in Chhattisgarh for their 'Cyber Jagriti Abhiyan'. He released a special video message to create awareness about cybercrime and educate the public on safe digital practices.

Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman has stepped forward to create awareness about cybercrime following an appeal by Sukma Police, Chhattisgarh’s . Following the request, Rahman released a special video message on cyber awareness.

Cyber Jagriti Abhiyan

“As a move to prevent cybercrime, including online forgery, and to educate the public on safe digital practices, the 'Cyber Jagriti Abhiyan' (Cyber Awareness Campaign) is being conducted from August 15 to October 2 as an initiative of the Chhattisgarh Police and the state Government. Under this campaign, citizens are being sensitised about protection against cybercrimes, digital security, and safe online behaviour through various mediums,” said Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Gurjar.

In this context, following a special appeal made by the Sukma Police, the renowned singer and composer A R Rahman has released a special video message on cyber awareness, added the SP. Sukma Police shared the video on their Instagram handle. https://www.instagram.com/p/Dc7w97BC1r2/

Gurjar further elaborated that in his message, Rahman appealed to the public to remain vigilant and alert against cybercrimes and to use digital platforms safely and responsibly. His message will play a crucial role in taking cyber awareness efforts to a broader audience, the SP said. ‘Cyber Jagriti Abhiyan’ aims to raise cyber security awareness among as many citizens as possible, inform them about measures to prevent online fraud, and turn safe digital practices into a mass movement, said the officer.

Sukma Police's Appeal to Public

In the appeal to the general public, Sukma Police urged people not to share OTP, PIN, password, or banking information with any unknown person; not to trust any suspicious link, call, or message without verification; exercise extreme caution while making online transactions; and, in case of any cyber fraud, to immediately inform the police or call the Cyber Helpline at 1930.

AR Rahman's Tribute to Asha Bhosle

Meanwhile, the music maestro AR Rahman is set to release the tribute song dedicated to the late legendary singer Asha Bhosle, offering audiences a moving glimpse into a project that celebrates one of India's most iconic voices.

In June, the singer released the teaser of the project, which captured intimate behind-the-scenes moments from the making of the tribute, showcasing artists, musicians, and performers from diverse backgrounds coming together to pay homage to Asha Bhosle's extraordinary musical legacy. Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai. Many stars, including Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan, attended the funeral. (ANI)