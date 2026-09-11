Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite in Haiwaan, a dark thriller directed by Priyadarshan. With a blind protagonist, a ruthless antagonist and a dangerous game of survival, the film builds intrigue.

Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together on screen after 18 years, this time for a dark crime thriller rather than their earlier comic and action outings. The film is adapted from Priyadarshan’s Malayalam thriller Oppam, but the Hindi version gives the story a new setting and a fresh cast.

The story follows Shyam, a blind caretaker who finds himself caught in a dangerous situation after being framed for the murder of a retired judge. As he tries to escape the police, he must protect Nandini, the judge’s hidden daughter, from the ruthless Parshuram. What begins as a fight for survival gradually turns into a larger battle involving secrets, revenge and trust.

Saif Ali Khan steps into an unusual role

Saif Ali Khan plays Shyam, a blind martial artist and caretaker, giving the actor a character that depends heavily on physical performance and instinct rather than conventional heroics.

The role also creates an interesting contrast with Akshay Kumar, who plays the film’s antagonist. Akshay appears in a darker avatar as Parshuram, a ruthless killer who becomes one of the biggest threats in Shyam’s journey. Their face-off forms the core of the thriller.

The reunion of Akshay and Saif is another major attraction. The two actors last appeared together in Tashan in 2008, making Haiwaan their first film together in nearly two decades.

Does Haiwaan live up to the hype?

The film has several elements working in its favour, Priyadarshan’s experience with thrillers, a high-profile lead cast and a story that mixes crime, suspense and action. The trailer had already generated curiosity around Akshay’s villainous turn and Saif’s unusual protagonist.

However, audiences expecting a completely new story may find the premise familiar, particularly because the film is based on Oppam. The real test is whether Priyadarshan manages to make the Hindi adaptation feel fresh while retaining the suspense of the original.

Overall, Haiwaan looks like a performance-driven thriller, with Akshay Kumar’s dark turn and Saif Ali Khan’s unusual character providing its biggest talking points.