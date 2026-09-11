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What's the story of Epic?

Aditya (Anand Deverakonda) is a regular middle-class guy from Wanaparthy who dreams of becoming a film director. His father, Chandrasekhar (Shivaji), is a teacher, and his mother (Vasuki) is a housewife. After being jobless for three years with a degree, his father sends him to the UK. Aditya goes reluctantly. He knows nothing there, not even how to talk to girls. On his first day, he meets a fellow Telugu guy (Gavireddy) who helps him out. At college, he meets Kadali (Vaishnavi Chaitanya). She guides him, and they spend a whole day together. Aditya is impressed. She even comes to his room that night, they kiss, and she ends up staying. They become friends and get physically involved, but Kadali sets a rule: no love, no emotional connection, no marriage, because their castes are different. What happens to their arrangement? Do they stick to being just friends, or do they fall in love? The rest of the story explores Aditya's journey and what the director wants to say through this film.