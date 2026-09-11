- Home
- Entertainment
- Epic First Semester Movie Review: Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya Starrer Hit or Miss? Check Here
Epic First Semester Movie Review: Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya Starrer Hit or Miss? Check Here
Epic First Semester Review: Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, hit pair from 'Baby', are back together in 'Epic: First Semester'. The film just released, and everyone's wondering if they've struck gold again. So, how is the movie? Let's find out
17
Image Credit : X
Epic Movie Review
Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya star in the new film 'Epic (First Semester)'. After their blockbuster 'Baby', this is their second film together. Aditya Hasan directed the movie, which Sreekara Movies presented. Nagavamsi and Sai Soujanya produced it under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The film is a follow-up to the '90 Middle Class Biopic' web series, focusing on the journey of the young boy from that show. It released on Friday, September 11, after some early premiere shows. The movie had a good buzz from the start, especially since the 'Baby' pair was reuniting. So, did they create magic again? Let's dive into the review to see if the film lived up to the hype.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : X/@SitharaEnts
What's the story of Epic?
Aditya (Anand Deverakonda) is a regular middle-class guy from Wanaparthy who dreams of becoming a film director. His father, Chandrasekhar (Shivaji), is a teacher, and his mother (Vasuki) is a housewife. After being jobless for three years with a degree, his father sends him to the UK. Aditya goes reluctantly. He knows nothing there, not even how to talk to girls. On his first day, he meets a fellow Telugu guy (Gavireddy) who helps him out. At college, he meets Kadali (Vaishnavi Chaitanya). She guides him, and they spend a whole day together. Aditya is impressed. She even comes to his room that night, they kiss, and she ends up staying. They become friends and get physically involved, but Kadali sets a rule: no love, no emotional connection, no marriage, because their castes are different. What happens to their arrangement? Do they stick to being just friends, or do they fall in love? The rest of the story explores Aditya's journey and what the director wants to say through this film.
37
Image Credit : X/@SitharaEnts
Epic Movie Analysis
This film holds a mirror to the lives of many students who go abroad. It shows how some, who go to study sincerely, get swept up in the new culture and lose their way. The movie sends a strong message: a guy should focus on settling in life before thinking about love and marriage. Director Aditya Hasan delicately shows that while love is important, getting lost in it can turn your life upside down. The first half is a fun roller-coaster ride. It shows an innocent hero becoming worldly-wise, with funny, trendy scenes. The romance and lip-kisses are there to connect with the youth, but they are handled emotionally, not cheaply. The second half gets a bit more emotional and feels a little slow. The conflict between the characters is shown from both the boy's and girl's perspectives. The climax, however, is handled very well and shows the director's talent. It’s unconventional and makes you think.
47
Image Credit : X/@SitharaEnts
Plus and Minus Points of Epic
The film's fun factor really works. The first half is fantastic, with great comedy, romance, and sharp dialogues that make the time fly. The lead pair is brilliant. However, the second half slows down a bit. On the plus side, the love track and romance are beautifully done, and the background score is a huge asset. The core message is good, and the emotions are carried well. But, some parts of the second half lack clarity, and the story feels like it's going in circles. The drama between the hero and heroine doesn't always hit the mark. Despite this, the characters are very relatable for any regular boy or girl, especially for those who have been abroad. Overall, Anand and Vaishnavi have created magic on screen once again. The writing and dialogues are the film's biggest strengths.
57
Image Credit : Asianet News
How did the actors perform in Epic?
Anand Deverakonda absolutely nails his role as Aditya. He lives the character with a settled and mature performance. He is brilliant as the innocent boy who wants it all and struggles with his parents' expectations. This movie will surely take his career a step higher. Vaishnavi Chaitanya is also fantastic as Kadali. She perfectly portrays the open and bold girl, bringing life to the character. Her performance in the dominating role is impressive, reminding some of a 'Lady Arjun Reddy'. Shivaji as the father and Vasuki as the mother are great as always, making you laugh and feel emotional. Gavireddy, as the friend in the UK, is also very good. Director Kalyan Shankar's surprise role is a treat that makes you laugh and think. The rest of the cast did a decent job.
67
Image Credit : Asianet News
How is Epic on the technical front?
Hesham Abdul Wahab's music is the backbone of the film. The song 'Sanchaarame' is a major highlight, and the other tracks are also enjoyable. In many scenes, the music does the talking and touches your heart. Naveen Nooli's editing is decent, keeping the film neat. The visuals are another plus point; many scenes look like beautiful paintings. Producer Nagavamsi has ensured rich production values. Director Aditya Hasan has written a great story with brilliant dialogues. He has kept the movie very close to reality. Young men will relate to the hero's character, and many young women will connect with the heroine's. Even the parents' roles will resonate with the older audience. The director has made a film for everyone.
77
Image Credit : Asianet News
Final Verdict
'Epic' is a feel-good, emotional love story. It will connect big time with the Gen-Z audience. It's a good youthful, romantic comedy that entertains you, makes you think, and reminds you about your responsibilities. Rating: 3
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos