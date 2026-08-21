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August 28 Lunar Eclipse 2026: These 5 Zodiac Signs Should Be Extra Careful During Chandra Grahan
The August 28, 2026 lunar eclipse, or Chandra Grahan, may bring challenging situations for five zodiac signs, according to astrological beliefs. Know which signs may need extra caution during this period.
Lunar Eclipse 2026
This year's second and final lunar eclipse is happening on August 28. It's a partial eclipse, but a very deep one. A huge 96.2% of the Moon will pass through the Earth's dark shadow. The eclipse will occur at 9:42 AM Indian time, so we probably won't be able to see the moon then.
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August 28 eclipse
Vedic astrology calculations say the August 28 eclipse will happen in the Aquarius sign and Shatabhisha nakshatra. This change will affect five zodiac signs. It's a warning bell for them. Check out the list to see who needs to be careful.
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Aquarius
People of the Aquarius sign will feel the effects of this eclipse directly. You might see some changes in your career. You could also feel mentally restless or find it hard to make important decisions. It's best not to rush into anything. A major life change could be on the cards.
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Leo
Leo is the opposite sign of Aquarius. So, Leos can expect changes in their relationships, partnerships, or personal life. If you make any decisions in anger, you could land in trouble. Try not to get carried away by emotions.
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Taurus
For Taurus folks, changes might pop up in your finances and at your workplace. Before you make any new investments or big money decisions, make sure you double-check everything. Don't let your emotions lead you to a wrong choice. Just focus on your own growth during this time.
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Scorpios
Scorpios might feel more pressure balancing their career and family duties. Getting overly suspicious or excited about small things can make matters worse. It's much better to handle things patiently. You need to stay alert, otherwise, the problems could get bigger.
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Capricorns
Astrology suggests that Capricorns might feel more worried about their financial plans, family issues, or the future. It's a good idea to be extra careful with big expenses or any risky financial moves you're thinking of making.
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