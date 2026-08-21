A remarkable 10-year-old has invented an AI-powered electronic nose designed to detect and identify smells using smart technology. Discover the young inventor’s fascinating idea and how the device works.

At an age when most kids are glued to video games, a 10-year-old boy from Taiwan has made an invention that's getting attention worldwide. His 'AI Electronic Nose' was the star of the show at a major festival in Silicon Valley.

Who is this boy wonder?

The boy's name is Hsu Ting-wei. He's just 10. At the 'Silicon Valley International Festival' (SVIIF) in California, he presented his 'Novel Artificial Electronic Nose'. He walked away with the Best Invention Award and a gold medal for his work.

So, what is this AI Electronic Nose?

It's a smart device that can identify smells and chemical signals in the air without even touching the source. Imagine this fitted alongside X-ray scanners at airports. It could sniff out explosives, drugs, or even contaminated meat products hidden inside bags.

What's the boy's goal?

Hsu Ting-wei said he hopes his invention can help stop the smuggling of dangerous drugs like 'Fentanyl' across borders. He also wants it to help prevent the spread of diseases like the African Swine Fever. The judges were clear that they didn't give him the award just because he's a kid. They were genuinely impressed by the future potential of this technology. It was a big event for Taiwan overall. A total of 35 inventions from the country were part of the competition, and they bagged a record 24 gold medals, showing the world the amazing talent of Taiwan's young innovators.