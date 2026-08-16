This week is super special, both spiritually and for family celebrations. The week kicks off with Aadi Sunday worship on August 16th. Then we have Aadi Tuesday on August 18th, a big day for Amman worship.

What's more, the auspicious month begins on Wednesday, August 19th. To top it off, the first Friday of Avani, great for new beginnings and family well-being, falls on August 21st.

In a week packed with so much positive energy (August 16, 2026 - August 22, 2026), here are the detailed predictions for all 12 zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces.

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