Weekly Horoscope: August 16–22, Find Out What This Week Brings for Your Zodiac Sign
Weekly Horoscope August 16–22, 2026: Discover what the stars may have in store for all 12 zodiac signs this week, including predictions for love, career, money, relationships, family and important decisions.
Weekly Horoscope for August 16 - 22
This week is super special, both spiritually and for family celebrations. The week kicks off with Aadi Sunday worship on August 16th. Then we have Aadi Tuesday on August 18th, a big day for Amman worship.
What's more, the auspicious month begins on Wednesday, August 19th. To top it off, the first Friday of Avani, great for new beginnings and family well-being, falls on August 21st.
In a week packed with so much positive energy (August 16, 2026 - August 22, 2026), here are the detailed predictions for all 12 zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces.
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Aries
Aries folks, your confidence and creativity are shooting up this week. You'll get a great chance to prove your skills at work. New business contacts will be super useful. Money flow looks good, but you must control unnecessary spending.
Try to avoid arguments with family. Good news! Misunderstandings in your love life might clear up. Students, you need to focus on your studies. Avoid making hasty decisions and speaking angrily.
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Taurus
Taurus people, this week is all about family and finances. Your responsibilities at work might increase. Business owners, please check all documents carefully before signing new deals.
Your income will be good, but household needs might lead to more expenses. You'll get along well with family members. Patience is key in married life. Students need to concentrate on their studies. It's a good idea to take care of your mother's or an elder's health at home.
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Gemini
Gemini folks, this week is all about energy, new ideas, and travel. You might get new responsibilities at work. For business people, marketing and new customers will bring in profits.
Be careful, though! Your fast-paced and angry speech could create problems. Financially, you might see small gains, but it's best to avoid risky investments. Family relationships will improve. In love, it's better to express your feelings clearly. Students must study with discipline.
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Cancer
Cancer people, your self-confidence and knowledge will increase this week. You might get recognition or new responsibilities at work. While there are chances for more income, there are also signs of rising family expenses.
Business owners will get good opportunities through old contacts. Your words will carry more weight in the family. A harmonious atmosphere will prevail in your love and married life. Students will find their interest in studies growing. Getting the blessings of elders will be beneficial.
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Leo
Leo folks, your confidence and leadership skills will be stronger this week. You might get recognition or important responsibilities at work. This is a favourable time to start new business projects.
However, you might feel dissatisfied with some things. You need to be a bit careful with money matters. Get along well with your family members. In love and marriage, it's good to respect your partner's opinion. Students need to be focused.
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Virgo
Virgo people, your charm and creativity will be on the rise this week. You need a balance in everything—work, health, and expenses. You'll get a chance to finish pending tasks at work.
Business owners might get opportunities from distant places or foreign contacts. Even with income, you must cut down on unnecessary spending. In love, avoid overthinking things. Students will get good results if they study with discipline. Pay attention to your sleep and eating habits.
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Libra
Libra folks, good opportunities are visible in work, contacts, and profits this week. You're likely to get recognition from your superiors. In business, you must review partnership agreements carefully.
Your financial situation will be good. A friendly atmosphere will prevail in the family. In married life, you should immediately resolve any small misunderstandings. Students will get support from teachers and friends. It's good to prioritise your mental peace.
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Scorpio
Scorpio people, your focus will be on work, responsibilities, and future goals this week. You'll get a chance to show off your leadership skills at work. Efforts to expand your business will give good results.
You need to be careful with investments. Financial results will be mixed. You will get support from elders in the family. In love, avoid suspicion and speak openly. Students will find a favourable environment for higher education and competitive exams. Controlling anger and stress is important.
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Sagittarius
Sagittarius folks, this week is favourable for higher education, travel, and learning new things. You might get new responsibilities or training opportunities at work. Business people will focus on new markets.
You need to sort out your loans and financial responsibilities. Discussions about property or old financial matters may come up in the family. Open communication is essential in married life. Students will get help from their teachers. Be careful during travel.
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Capricorn
Capricorn people, partnerships, married life, and financial agreements will be important this week. You will get cooperation from colleagues at work. Business owners should check the terms and conditions before signing any contract.
Be careful with loans, investments, and tax matters. Your spouse's advice will be helpful in important matters. Some complications may arise in your love life. It's essential to act with patience and discipline this week.
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Aquarius
Aquarius folks, you need discipline in your work, health, and daily routines this week. Even if you get new ideas, think about the consequences before implementing them. Responsibilities at work may increase.
Business owners have a chance of getting new customers. Sudden expenses may occur. In the family, it's better to speak patiently so that others accept your decisions. Being honest in love is important. Students should reduce distractions.
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Pisces
Pisces people, although your responsibilities will increase, you'll get good results if you act with discipline. Don't give up on your efforts, even if some work moves slowly. A favourable environment will prevail in education, creativity, and love matters.
You might get new responsibilities at work. Business owners can restart old projects. Savings will increase if you control your expenses. The advice of family elders will be helpful. Students' concentration in studies will improve.
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