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What can you do on Varalakshmi Vratam day?

On the day of Varalakshmi Vratam, it is customary to wake up early, clean the house, and light a lamp to worship Goddess Mahalakshmi. You can decorate the Goddess with flowers like lotus and jasmine, and offer fruits and sweets as naivedyam. It is also a common practice to devotedly chant the Mahalakshmi Ashtottaram and Lakshmi Stotram. Women observe the Varalakshmi Vratam for the prosperity and well-being of their family. **Important Note** The results mentioned above are based on astrological beliefs and general zodiac predictions only. The outcomes can vary depending on a person's individual horoscope, planetary positions, and dasha-bhukti. Therefore, while you observe the Varalakshmi Vratam with devotion, it is also wise to focus on practical steps like financial planning, avoiding unnecessary expenses, and increasing savings.