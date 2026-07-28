After a blockbuster opening weekend, Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan witnessed a steep fall on its first Monday. The political action drama earned ₹10.15 crore on Day 5, reflecting the usual weekday slowdown.

Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, enjoyed an impressive opening weekend after its theatrical release on July 23. Directed by H. Vinoth, the political action drama crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide within four days and also entered the ₹100 crore net club in India. However, the film's momentum slowed considerably once the first working day arrived. As expected, Monday collections dropped sharply compared to the weekend, though such declines are common after a strong opening.

Day 5 Collection Falls Over 68%

According to early trade estimates, Jana Nayagan collected around ₹10.15 crore net in India on its fifth day. This marks a 68.3% decline from its Day 4 earnings of ₹32 crore. Despite the steep fall, the film continues to add to its overall box office total and remains one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year. Industry observers will now closely watch whether the weekday collections remain steady ahead of the second weekend.

Tamil Version Continues to Lead

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film's Day 5 earnings with an estimated ₹8.40 crore, followed by the Hindi version at ₹1.20 crore. The Telugu version added approximately ₹55 lakh to the total. While the first Monday drop was significant, trade analysts believe the film's long-term performance will depend on how well it sustains collections during the remaining weekdays and whether positive word of mouth helps boost its second weekend business.