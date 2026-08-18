Emraan Hashmi's wife Parveen shared an emotional note celebrating 'Awarapan 2' as his biggest career opening. She praised his 23 years of dedication, hard work, and humility, expressing immense pride in his well-deserved success.

Parveen Hashmi's Emotional Note

Emraan Hashmi's wife, Parveen, could not resist sharing her emotions as her husband's film Awarapan 2 marked the biggest opening of his career. Seeing audiences throng cinema halls in huge numbers, Parveen couldn't resist penning an emotional note on Instagram.

"It has taken Emi 23 years to get here today... 23 years of patience, dedication, faith, surrender, countless blessings and prayers!! There were Fridays that brought incredible highs, and there were Fridays that brought heartbreak and disappointment, but he never allowed any of it to stop him from moving forward. He kept showing up, kept working and kept believing that all the hard work would pay off someday!! Inshallah," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parveen Hashmi (@parveen_hashmi)

"I have watched him put his heart and soul into all his projects. And now even with these incredible numbers and all this love pouring in people around me keep asking, 'How is he still so grounded and so calm?' This is what makes him different," she expressed.

Parveen also quoted a dialogue from The Ba**ds of Bollywood*: "Aakha Bollywood ek taraf, aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf."

"And maybe that's why this line, 'Akha Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf', resonates so deeply with the industry and his fans. I've seen what goes on behind the scenes every single day... studying his scripts, learning his dialogues (some of them in Telugu!), practising scenes behind closed doors, eating right, exercising and taking care of himself. These were just some of the things he did every single day, religiously. Nothing would break his routine, not even on holidays!! We all know this very well And today, looking at all the love and the response he's getting, I couldn't be more grateful and thankful for this day..He truly deserves it !! And this is coming from someone who has probably been his biggest critic," she added.

"Today, I'm just incredibly proud. What a beautiful moment this is!!! So never give up on your dreams guys.Stay focused, stay disciplined, just keep looking at the bigger picture and enjoy the journey," she concluded.

Awarapan 2's Box Office Triumph

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Awarapan 2' opened with Rs 23.40 crore on Friday before registering a substantial jump on Saturday, which coincided with Independence Day, with collections of Rs 34.09 crore. The film followed that with Rs 26.82 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend total to Rs 84.31 crore in official net box-office collections in India.

The opening day itself marked a notable milestone for the franchise, with Friday's collection surpassing the entire lifetime business of the 2007 original 'Awarapan'.

The film's performance also comes as a relief for sections of the exhibition industry following moderate runs from earlier releases, including 'Bhooth Bangla', 'Welcome to the Jungle' (WTTJ) and 'Dhamaal 4'. The strong response to 'Awarapan 2' has particularly benefited single-screen exhibitors.

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, 'Awarapan 2' is produced by Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films. Emraan Hashmi reprises his role as Shivam Pandit, with Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky and Salil Acharya also part of the cast.

Set 19 years after the original, the action-romantic drama follows a grief-stricken Shivam as he returns to the criminal underworld while confronting redemption, sacrifice and rage.