Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayahan continues its impressive box office run with a strong first Sunday. The political action drama has crossed ₹200 crore worldwide, while its India net collection has reached ₹124.75 crore after four days.

Thalapathy Vijay's "Jana Nayagan" remains firmly in place at the box office. Released on July 23rd after a CBFC-related delay, the political action drama has already recorded impressive earnings over the first weekend. After a strong opening on its first day, the film maintained its strong hold for four consecutive days. Now, preliminary figures for the fourth day have been released, bringing the film's total net collection in India to ₹124.75 crore. The film is also rapidly on its way to setting new records worldwide.

What was Jana Nayagan ,Box Office Collection, Day 4?

According to preliminary data from SACNILC, "Jana Nayagan" earned a net collection of approximately ₹32 crore on its fourth day, the first Sunday. This brings the film's total net collection in India to ₹124.75 crore. The film enjoyed a four-day opening weekend, and its Indian collections over those four days were as follows:

Day earnings

First day ₹42.70 crore

Second day ₹21.15 crore

Third day ₹28.50 crore

Fourth day ₹32 crore

Total Net Collection ₹124.75 crore

How much did Jana Nayagan Worldwide Collection reach?

The film grossed approximately ₹10 crore (approximately ₹10 crore) in the overseas market on its fourth day of release. This brings the film's total overseas gross to ₹71.50 crore (approximately ₹71.50 crore). Overall, the film has surpassed the ₹200 crore mark at the worldwide box office, earning ₹217.48 crore (approximately ₹217.48 crore). Trade experts are now keeping an eye on the film's first-week performance.

Story and Star Cast of 'Jana Nayagan' "

Jana Nayagan" is a political action drama starring Thalapathy Vijay as former police officer Vetri Kondan. The story revolves around an officer who, while in prison, fulfills the dream of a deceased prison officer's daughter to join the army. He also fights against the dangerous criminal John Himmler, who threatens the country's democracy. This film, packed with action, emotion, and political drama, also stars Thalapathy Vijay, along with actors like Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamita Baiju, and Prakash Raj.