Yash's upcoming film 'Toxic' is already making huge waves, and it hasn't even been released yet! The movie has set a new record in the US with massive advance bookings. Here's the full story on Rocky Bhai's latest achievement.

Bengaluru (Aug 18): The excitement for Yash's new film, 'Toxic', is not just limited to India; fans all over the world are eagerly waiting for it. The movie is set for a worldwide release on August 26, but it's already started breaking records, especially in the United States.

After the massive success of KGF, which made him a pan-India star, Yash is now clearly on his way to becoming a global sensation with 'Toxic'.

Advance Bookings Cross $120,000 in the US

'Toxic' is taking the American movie market by storm. Even before its release, the film has raked in over $120,000 (which is more than ₹1 crore) in advance bookings alone. What's amazing is that there's still a full week to go before the premiere. This just goes to show the massive craze Yash commands in the international market.

The record-breaking bookings aren't just in America. There's huge demand for the film in New Zealand and Australia as well. It seems movie lovers abroad, especially Indians living there, can't wait to see 'Toxic'. Tickets are selling out incredibly fast.

After winning everyone's hearts with KGF, Yash is now set to cement his position as a global star with this new film.

The curiosity around 'Toxic' is growing every day. The songs are already out, and the teaser and trailer have left fans wanting more. The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, and will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It boasts a huge star cast, including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Huma Qureshi.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions and Yash's own company, Monster Mind Creations, 'Toxic' is all set to create new records at the international box office. There's no doubt this film will make Yash a true pan-global star.