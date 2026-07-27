Despite massive anticipation, Jana Nayagan has come under criticism from a reviewer who claims Vijay's final film prioritises political messaging and larger-than-life hero moments over an engaging story and meaningful cinematic experience.

Vijay's Jana Nayagan, promoted as the actor's final film before fully entering politics, has received a mixed-to-negative response from critics. While the film generated massive buzz before release, several reviewers believe it fails to deliver an engaging cinematic experience, with excessive focus on the superstar's image overshadowing the story.

Too Much Focus on Vijay, Too Little on the Story

According to critics, Jana Nayagan is designed almost entirely around Vijay's screen presence. Instead of giving equal importance to the plot and supporting characters, the film repeatedly highlights the actor through heroic moments and fan-service sequences.

Reviewers argue that this approach makes the narrative feel predictable and weak. They feel the makers relied heavily on Vijay's popularity, expecting audiences to ignore the film's storytelling flaws because of his star power.

Political References Dominate the Film

The film has also attracted attention for its political symbolism. Since Vijay has now entered politics, many scenes appear to connect his on-screen character with leadership and public service.

Several moments feature references to democracy, social justice, and iconic historical figures. Critics believe these scenes were added to strengthen Vijay's political image rather than move the story forward. While some viewers may appreciate these references, others feel they become repetitive and distract from the film's main plot.

Comparison With Vijay's Older Films

Interestingly, some reviewers have even compared Jana Nayagan with Vijay's earlier films like Sura and Villu, which were once considered among his weakest movies. They argue that although those films had their flaws, they never tried to present themselves as anything more than commercial entertainers.

In contrast, Jana Nayagan is being criticized for combining a routine remake-inspired storyline with heavy political messaging, leaving many critics disappointed. As Vijay's farewell film, reviewers expected a memorable and emotionally satisfying send-off, but many believe the movie falls short of those expectations.