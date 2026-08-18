Shikhar Dhawan posted an old video of T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer dancing with him and Tilak Varma, revealing his fun-loving side. The story also touches upon Iyer's recent captaincy, leading India to a 3-0 T20I series victory against Zimbabwe.

On the cricket field, India's T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer may come across as serious and focused, but off the field, he seems to be quite the fun-loving person. Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan gave fans a glimpse of Iyer's fun side on Tuesday by sharing an old video of the cricketer showing off his dance moves at the gym.

In the video, shirtless Iyer could be dancing with Dhawan and Tilak Varma on Tamil superstar Ajith's song 'Chilla Chilla' from 'Thunivu' film. "That's how I bond with the boys. #OldMemories #Nostalgia," Dhawan captioned the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

The cricketers' funny steps left netizens in splits. "Hahahah so cute," a social media user commented. "Hahahha this is so funny," another user wrote.

Successful Captaincy in Zimbabwe Tour

Meanwhile, recently, Iyer-led Team India T20I series win against Zimbabwe. India completed the whitewash with a 35-run victory in the third and final T20I at the Harare Sports Club in July, successfully defending 192/5 after restricting Zimbabwe to 157/7.

Iyer Praises Squad's Energy

Reflecting on his first series triumph since taking charge of the T20I side, Iyer praised the energy and intent displayed by the squad throughout the tour. "As we saw how fearless they are, they are a young bunch of players who have been showing tremendous energy on the field and the intent, especially when you play back-to-back games. To have such kind of energy is what I require as a captain and as a team, and they could deliver today as well, back-to-back games. So, yeah, a special feeling for me to win the series over here in Zimbabwe. Clinical, 3-0. So it's going to be a special moment," said Iyer during the post-match presentation.

Iyer said it was encouraging to see different players taking responsibility in every department. "Absolutely, it's very much required, especially as a captain, you see boys stepping up, taking that responsibility and winning the games for you. That's what you need going forward as well. So we have created the momentum right now, and it's important that we are consistent with our approach and attitude," said Iyer.

The series win marked India's third successive T20I victory after enduring six consecutive defeats on the tours of Ireland and England, giving Iyer a winning start to his captaincy stint. (ANI)