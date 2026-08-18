The romantic track 'Varoon Forever' from 'Mirzapur: The Movie' is out. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Romy, the song features the brewing romance between Ali Fazal-Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jeetendra-Shweta Tripathi. The film releases on September 4, 2026.

'Varoon Forever' Song Released

The much-awaited romantic track of 'Mirzapur: The Movie' is finally out. Titled 'Varoon Forever', the song offers a glimpse into the brewing love story between Ali Fazal-Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jeetendra-Shweta Tripathi.

'Vaaroon Forever', the latest song from 'Mirzapur: The Movie', brings together Shreya Ghoshal and Romy. The track offers a fresh rendition of the franchise's much-loved song 'Vaaroon', retaining the emotional soul of the original while giving it a new musical identity.

The song mainly features the growing romance between Guddu Bhaiya and Sweety in the movie. It also covers the brewing love story between Babloo and Golu.

Accompanied by the melodious background, the song also beautifully highlights the soft side of this action thriller film.

Excel Music Records shared the song on their Instagram handle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @excelmusicrecords

About 'Mirzapur: The Movie'

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. It stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu, Jitendra, Shweta Tripathi, Ravi Kishan and Shriya Pilgaonkar in the lead roles.

'Mirzapur: The Movie' to hit theatres on September 4, 2026. (ANI)