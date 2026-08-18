SAB TV chairman Ravi Adhikari is set to revive iconic shows like 'Suraag' and 'Yes Boss'. This move is fueled by the strong digital viewership of older shows. A reboot, Suraag 2.0 starring Sudesh Berry and Sai Ketan Rao, is already underway.

The SAB Television Network Ltd chairman, Ravi Adhikari, is set to revive SAB TV's iconic shows, including 'Suraag' and Yes Boss'. According to the press note by SAB TV, Adhikari revealed 'Suraag' and 'Yes Boss' are being rebooted, while talks are also underway to revive cult favourites 'Commander' and 'Say Na Something To Anupam Uncle'.

Strong Recall Value and IP Ownership

"We have a vast library, and we own the IP of most of the shows. Many of them were path-breaking and continue to have strong recall value even today," said Ravi Adhikari as quoted in a press note.

Digital Success Fuels Revival

The decision has also been driven by the strong digital response to SAB TV's older content, with shows like Suraag and Shrimaan Shrimati continuing to attract significant viewership on YouTube. This new plan is already in motion with the revival of Suraag 2.0 starring Sudesh Berry and Sai Ketan Rao in the lead roles. The release date of the show has not been revealed yet by the makers. It first aired in 1999 with Sudesh Berry and Amit Kapoor in the lead roles.

Exploring Artificial Intelligence

Adhikari is also exploring the role of artificial intelligence in entertainment, including possibilities around bringing beloved characters and stories back in innovative ways, according to the press note.

A New Wave of Entertainment

With multiple iconic titles in the pipeline, Ravi Adhikari is looking to turn SAB TV's rich nostalgia library into a new wave of contemporary entertainment.