Actor James McAvoy, who previously played Professor X, wished 'good luck' to Christopher Abbott, who is set to take over the role in Marvel Studios' upcoming 'X-Men' reboot, and extended his support to the new cast during an interview at TIFF.

Actor James McAvoy has extended his support to Christopher Abbott, who is set to take over the role of Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X, in Marvel Studios' next generation of ‘X-Men’ films, according to People.

McAvoy Wishes New Cast 'Good Luck'

Speaking during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), McAvoy wished Abbott and the new cast success as they prepare to usher in a new era for the franchise. "Good luck to him. Good luck, good luck, good luck. I just wish them well and good luck," McAvoy said. The actor, who portrayed Professor X in ‘X-Men: First Class’, ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’, ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ and ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’, said he was focused on promoting his latest project rather than commenting extensively on Marvel's reboot. "I'm here to sell a different film, so I don't really... [Marvel's] got a massive publicity machine; they can sell their own [film]. But massive good luck to them!" he added, according to People.

'I'll Be a Fan Again'

McAvoy had earlier voiced support for recasting the 'X-Men' franchise during New York Comic Con in October 2025. "Look, I'm excited to see what happens next. I was a fan before I was an employee and I'll be a fan again!" he had said. Reflecting on the expectations surrounding the reboot, McAvoy added, "It's going to put a lot of pressure on people. Colman Domingo sounds amazing, though!,” according to People.

Marvel's New Mutant Roster

Marvel Studios recently unveiled the principal cast for its upcoming ‘X-Men’ reboot. Kevin Feige confirmed that Christopher Abbott will play Professor X, while Sadie Sink has been cast as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Maya Boyd as Storm, Inde Navarrette as Rogue and Adam Driver as Mister Sinister.

McAvoy's remarks come as Marvel prepares to introduce a new generation of mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (ANI)