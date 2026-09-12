In the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, Qazi Touqeer praised musician Arijit Singh and paid tribute by performing one of his most popular songs. During a talk with Aman Gandhi, Qazi said, "Agar main crazy hoon na, wo crazypan ka baap hai."

Qazi Touqeer couldn't stop gushing about his longtime buddy Arijit Singh, calling him a "mad scientist" and dedicating Tum Hi Ho to him. The moment came when Arijit called Qazi his "rockstar" and said he would watch Bigg Boss for the first time.

In the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, Qazi Touqeer praised musician Arijit Singh and paid tribute by performing one of his most popular songs. During a talk with Aman Gandhi, Qazi said, "Agar main crazy hoon na, wo crazypan ka baap hai."

When Aman pointed out that Qazi was making the comment on national television, Qazi said that Arijit is unconcerned about such matters. Continuing to compliment the artist, he added, "Wo alag level ka banda hai. "He's a mad scientist." Qazi then blew Arijit a kiss and added, "I love you."

Later, while discussing Arijit with the other candidates, Qazi revealed that he has a profound regard for the singer and cannot express his adoration in words. He then paid respect to him with the song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2.

Qazi's words came shortly after Arijit announced on social media that he intends to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because Qazi is on the program. The singer's tweet emphasised his affection for Qazi, as he later showed those sentiments on national television. Arijit posted on Twitter, "I will have to watch Bigg Boss for the first time in my life cz apna rockstar Qazi hai udhar." The tweet underlined the two's tight relationship from their Fame Gurukul days in 2005.

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How are Qazi Touqeer and Arijit Singh related?

Arijit Singh and Qazi Touqeer have been pals since 2005, when they attended Fame Gurukul together. Despite the fact that their professions diverged, the two have kept in touch for more than two decades. Qazi had previously characterised Arijit as a close buddy, and the two were recently spotted spending time together in Arijit's birthplace of Jiaganj, where they went about on a scooter and visited his cricket academy. While they have yet to collaborate on a big professional project, Qazi has indicated that the two may work together on "something different and fun" in the future.