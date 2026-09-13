Chikkaballapur police are ramping up security for Ganeshotsav, expecting around 1,740 public Ganapati installations. SP Padmini Sahoo said a single-window permission system is active and action has been initiated against anti-social elements.

Chikkaballapur police have stepped up preparations for Ganeshotsav, with authorities expecting around 1,740 public Ganapati installations across the district, similar to last year, Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahoo said.

Extensive Arrangements in Place

SP Sahoo said extensive security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the celebrations, including a single-window permission system operational across all eight talukas listed anti-social elements and initiated action against them as part of the security of the district. “We have made extensive arrangements. Meetings with all stakeholders involved in the installation process of public Ganapatis have been conducted. The single-window system in all 8 talukas of the district is functional as of now...last year, as per our information, 1,740 public Ganapatis were installed. This year also, we are expecting almost the same number,” she said.

The police have also listed anti-social elements and initiated action against them as part of the security preparations. “All anti-socials have been listed, and actions have been initiated against them,” she added.

Appeal for Safety Compliance

Sahoo said the police were prepared to facilitate peaceful darshan and celebrations while working to prevent any untoward incident during the festival. She appealed to organisers of public Ganapati installations to obtain the required permissions through the single public Ganapatis that they should take proper permission through the single window. They should also ensure that CCTVs are there in the pandals and nearby areas – window system – and follow the prescribed safety measures. “I want to appeal to the people who are organising public Ganapatis that they should take proper permission through the single window. They should also ensure that CCTVs are there in the pandals and nearby areas,” she said.

The police have also emphasised adequate lighting, fire extinguishers and barricading at public installations to help ensure the safe movement of devotees. She said, “Proper lighting arrangements have been made. Fire extinguishers are in place, alongside proper barricading to facilitate the public for a smooth and peaceful darshan.”

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival marking the birth of Lord Ganesha. Celebrations involve the installation of Ganesha idols at homes and public places, prayers and cultural programmes, culminating in the immersion of the idols.