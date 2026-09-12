Rohed Khan said, "Badshah kaun hai?" He evidently assumed Isha was linked to Shah Rukh Khan, which made her chuckle and exclaim, "Yeh toh epic ho gaya."

Badshah's ex-wife, rapper-singer Isha Rikhi, is presently competing in the reality program Bigg Boss 20, where she recently found herself at the centre of a humorous exchange with other housemates Yung DSA, Mahhi Vij, and Rohed Khan.

Badshah reference causes laughter

During Yung DSA's confrontation with Kanika Mann about her usage of the men's restroom, the current captain of the house said, "Main captain nahi bhi rehta toh bhi mai idhar Badshah ke jaisa hi rehta.Hearing this, Mahhi Vij smiled at Isha and playfully said, "Badshah nahi bolneka." "Yeh naam nahi bolneka na," Isha said, referring to her previous marriage to rapper-singer Badshah, from whom she is now divorced.

Rohed Khan Misunderstands the Reference

Yung then said, "Woh bhi dost hai mera, woh bhi bolega Yung tu Badshah reh raha." Isha was perplexed as to why she was being pulled into the argument and answered, "Matlab main teri kuch lagti nahi? Khatam?" Maine kiya hai? Mere ko kyun rakh raha hai, beech mein?"

As the debate progressed, Mahhi began singing "Baadshah O Baadshah," which left the housemates in stitches. Amid the laughs, Rohed Khan appeared to misunderstand the remark and asked Isha, "Shah Rukh Khan ki family se belong karti hai kya?"

Mahhi Vij Clears the Confusion.

Mahhi then stepped in to clear up Rohed's uncertainty, saying, "Woh Badshah ki ex-wife hai." Still unsure about Badshah's identity, Rohed enquired, "Badshah kaun hai?"

Mahhi added that Badshah is a popular rapper and vocalist. Rohed explained his bewilderment by adding, "Mujhe laga Shah Rukh Khan ki kuch lagti ho."

Prior to their marriage in 2026, Badshah and Isha kept their romance private.