'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson and his wife, Catherine, announced they are ending their 20-year marriage. The couple will focus on co-parenting their three sons and asked for privacy as they navigate this change in their lives.

'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson and his wife, Catherine Ritchson, have announced that they are ending their marriage after 20 years together, saying they will “continue alongside one another in a different way.”

The couple made the announcement in a joint Instagram statement on September 12 (local time), asking the public to give their family privacy and compassion as they navigate the next chapter of their lives. “After twenty years together, Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside one another in a different way. We grew up together. We built a life and a family together. And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the center of our world. Nothing can diminish what these years have meant to us or the love and respect we will always share,” they wrote in the statement.

Focus on Co-Parenting and Privacy

Ritchson and Catherine stated their focus now is on maintaining a strong relationship as co-parents to their three sons, Calem, Edan and Amory. “The best gift we can give one another and our boys right now is friendship, grace and a commitment to becoming the strongest co-parents we can be,” the statement read, adding, “We also want to give each other room to grow into the people we are becoming.”

The couple also addressed the public attention surrounding their decision, writing, “Change is hard enough without the whole world weighing in. We hope, especially for the sake of our boys, that you will allow our family to move through this chapter with privacy and compassion.”

Legal Details and Relationship History

According to legal documents obtained by outlets including TMZ and reported by People magazine, Ritchson filed for divorce in December 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple briefly reconciled in March 2026 before ultimately deciding to separate permanently.

Alan and Catherine first met as teenagers in a Florida high school ballet class. They reconnected during college and married in May 2006.

Ritchson's Packed Professional Schedule

On the professional note, Ritchson remains busy with a packed schedule. 'Reacher' Season 4 premiered on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video and adapts Lee Child's Gone Tomorrow. Its finale is scheduled for September 16. Immediately after the Season 4 finale, Prime Video is set to launch 'Neagley', a spinoff centred on Maria Sten's Frances Neagley. Ritchson is confirmed to appear as a guest star as Jack Reacher. Amazon has also renewed Reacher for Season 5, with production underway and the upcoming season adapting the 20th Jack Reacher novel, 'Make Me.'

Ritchson stars alongside Owen Wilson in 'Runner', which was released on September 11 in theatres. He is also set to appear opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in the holiday comedy 'The Man with the Bag', expected on Prime Video in late 2026. His other projects include 'Counting Miracles', an adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' novel that he is producing and starring in, and 'War Machines', a Netflix sci-fi action sequel to 'War Machine'. He is also due to reprise his role as Aimes in 'Fast Forever', the 11th and final main instalment of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise, scheduled for March 17, 2028. (ANI)