ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

It was a pale encounter during Game 40 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Odisha FC (OFC) settled for a lame 1-1 against FC Goa (FCG) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Friday. As the tournament enters a one-day Christmas break, you can watch all the match highlights above.

The opening half saw ten attempts until the 41st minute that also witnessed three saves, with a couple of them coming from OFC goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh. The exact minute, Iván González put Goa ahead following a Devendra Murgaokar assist through a free-kick. After an attempt from OFC, Goa maintained its lead at the half-time break.

In the ensuing half, the first attack in the 51st minute saw a save from Goan goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh. Nonetheless, the next minute, Jonathas pulled off the equaliser in a solo effort. Nine more efforts were made thereon, which witnesses a save each from the keepers. Nevertheless, they were to no avail, as both shared a point each at the end of the full-time whistle. OFC is seventh, while Goa is eighth.