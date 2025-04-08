user
Apoorva Mukhija breaks silence, shares disturbing threats after India’s Got Latent backlash; Read on

Apoorva Mukhija breaks her silence, sharing disturbing threats and online abuse she received after the India’s Got Latent controversy. She reveals the extent of harassment with screenshots of hate messages and violent threats.
 

Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 4:24 PM IST

Apoorva Mukhija, a social media influencer and actress, finally broke her silence after months of facing online abuse following the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent. On April 8, she shared a chilling post revealing the disturbing threats and hate messages she has received since the incident in February.

The post, which contained a clear warning, “Trigger Warning: This post contains mentions of acid attacks, rape threats, and death threats,” showcased the extent of the online harassment she endured. In the subsequent slides, Apoorva shared over 19 images of vile comments and messages, including disturbing threats of violence, rape, and death, as well as cruel insults like "Ghatiya ladki" and "Do you have no shame?”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The controversy erupted when Apoorva, known for her rebellious persona as 'The Rebel Kid,' appeared in an episode of India's Got Latent alongside influencers Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and Ashish Chanchlani. During the show, a conversation about sexual topics led to backlash, especially when Apoorva asked a contestant, "Have you ever seen a vagina?" and laughed at Ranveer’s objectionable comment about parents having sex. These moments quickly went viral, sparking outrage across the country.

As a result, multiple FIRs were filed against Apoorva and the other panelists, and Apoorva was mobbed by an angry crowd when she went to record her statement with the Mumbai Police. In her statement, she explained that the show's format encouraged open conversations and that the content was not scripted.

Apoorva’s Instagram activity during the controversy added to the suspense, as she unfollowed everyone and deleted all her posts on April 1, leaving her followers anxious about her well-being. Despite the trauma, Apoorva’s latest post sheds light on the alarming side of social media harassment and the extreme threats faced by public figures.

