Assam Floods: 11 Dead, Over 5.15 Lakh Affected; PM Modi Assures Full Support
Assam faces a severe flood crisis, with 11 fatalitiee, six from floods and five from landslides. Over 5.15 lakh people affected across 22 districts. The Brahmaputra and Barak rivers are flowing above danger levels, submerging 1,254 villages. PM Modi has assured full central assistance, coordinating with Assam's Chief Minister to bolster rescue and relief operations.
