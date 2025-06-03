Helicopter Rescue in Sikkim's Chaten | Stranded Tourists & Soldiers Airlifted

In a significant rescue effort, two MI-17 V5 helicopters successfully evacuated 34 individuals from landslide-hit Chaten in North Sikkim to Pakyong Greenfield Airport on June 3, 2025. The evacuees included injured army personnel, their families, and stranded tourists. The operation was part of ongoing relief efforts following a devastating landslide that struck an army camp in Chaten, resulting in casualties and missing personnel. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and plan further evacuations as weather conditions permit.