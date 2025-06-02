IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI Highlights | Shreyas Iyer’s Masterclass Powers Punjab Kings to Final

Catch the thrilling highlights from IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 as Punjab Kings, led by a sensational captain’s knock from Shreyas Iyer, defeat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Despite a rain delay, the match went the full 20 overs, with MI setting a challenging 204-run target. Shreyas Iyer anchored the chase brilliantly, supported by Nehal Wadhera, as PBKS became the first team to chase down 200+ against MI in IPL history. Punjab now heads to their maiden IPL final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.