IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI Highlights | Shreyas Iyer’s Masterclass Powers Punjab Kings to Final
Catch the thrilling highlights from IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 as Punjab Kings, led by a sensational captain’s knock from Shreyas Iyer, defeat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Despite a rain delay, the match went the full 20 overs, with MI setting a challenging 204-run target. Shreyas Iyer anchored the chase brilliantly, supported by Nehal Wadhera, as PBKS became the first team to chase down 200+ against MI in IPL history. Punjab now heads to their maiden IPL final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:15
Now Playing
03:05
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing