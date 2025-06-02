Gukesh Beats Magnus | Stunning Victory Over World No. 1 Player | Norway Chess 2025

In a dramatic Round 6 at Norway Chess 2025, 19-year-old World Champion D Gukesh achieved his first classical win over former World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. Despite being in a losing position, Gukesh capitalized on a late blunder by Carlsen, turning the game around. Carlsen's visible frustration, including a table slam, highlighted the intensity of the match. This victory narrows the tournament standings, with Gukesh just a point behind co-leaders Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana.