Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line launched in India at Rs 49 lakh; deliveries to commence on April 23
Volkswagen India has launched the Tiguan R-Line at Rs 49 lakh. This SUV boasts a powerful 2.0-litre TSI engine, advanced features, and a five-star EURO NCAP safety rating.
The Tiguan R-Line was introduced by Volkswagen India in the nation at an initial price of Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom). The third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan serves as the basis for the R-Line variant. Delivery of the SUV to customers will start on April 23, 2025. The Tiguan R-Line's high price tag is a result of its fully built-up (CBU) entry into India. The Golf GTI will shortly be introduced in the nation by Volkswagen.
The Tiguan R-Line has a new chassis generation and is based on the MQB EVO platform. It has LED Plus headlights with a horizontal strip of glass covering them. The rear LED taillights are linked. The SUV is propelled by diamond-turned 19-inch 'Coventry' alloy wheels.
Under the hood
At the heart of the Tiguan R-Line is a 2.0-litre TSI EVO petrol engine delivering 204PS of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission. The SUV has 4MOTION all-wheel drive capability as standard.
Interiors you can't ignore
Inside the interior, there is an illuminated R logo on the dashboard and R-Line inlays on the front sport comfort seats. There are seats with lumbar support that can be adjusted and a massaging feature. The fourth-generation Modular Infotainment Toolkit (MIB4) components are installed in the 10.25-inch customizable instrument cluster. A 15-inch infotainment system with a panoramic sunroof, IDA voice assistant and speech enhancer, head-up display, 3-zone Climatronic automatic temperature control, and integrated TFT LCD is included.
Safety comes first
The EURO NCAP safety rating for the SUV is five stars. Standard features include front and rear disc brakes, a tire pressure monitoring system, nine airbags, hill start assist, and hill descent control.
Colours you can't miss
Persimmon Red Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White with Mother of Pearl Effect, and Oyster Silver Metallic are the SUV's six available colour options.