Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line launched in India at Rs 49 lakh; deliveries to commence on April 23

Volkswagen India has launched the Tiguan R-Line at Rs 49 lakh. This SUV boasts a powerful 2.0-litre TSI engine, advanced features, and a five-star EURO NCAP safety rating.

The Tiguan R-Line was introduced by Volkswagen India in the nation at an initial price of Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom). The third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan serves as the basis for the R-Line variant. Delivery of the SUV to customers will start on April 23, 2025. The Tiguan R-Line's high price tag is a result of its fully built-up (CBU) entry into India. The Golf GTI will shortly be introduced in the nation by Volkswagen.

The Tiguan R-Line has a new chassis generation and is based on the MQB EVO platform. It has LED Plus headlights with a horizontal strip of glass covering them. The rear LED taillights are linked. The SUV is propelled by diamond-turned 19-inch 'Coventry' alloy wheels.

