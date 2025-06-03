Lord Buddha’s Holy Relics Return to India After Historic Vietnam Tour
The sacred relics of Lord Buddha have returned to India after an awe-inspiring month-long exposition across Vietnam. Originally set to end on May 21, the tour extended to June 2 due to overwhelming spiritual response. Over 15 million devotees paid homage in nine cities, turning the visit into a grand spiritual celebration, as confirmed by India’s Ministry of Culture.
