Lord Buddha’s Holy Relics Return to India After Historic Vietnam Tour

Heena Sharma | Updated : Jun 03 2025, 03:05 PM
The sacred relics of Lord Buddha have returned to India after an awe-inspiring month-long exposition across Vietnam. Originally set to end on May 21, the tour extended to June 2 due to overwhelming spiritual response. Over 15 million devotees paid homage in nine cities, turning the visit into a grand spiritual celebration, as confirmed by India’s Ministry of Culture.

