GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Today: Who Will Face PBKS in Qualifier 2? | Match 72 Preview
Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians are set to clash in the IPL 2025 Eliminator tonight at Mullanpur. The winner will go on to play against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. With strong head-to-head stats and star players on both sides, this high-stakes battle is not to be missed. Watch the video for full details on team stats, key players, pitch & weather conditions, and probable XIs.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
17:21
Now Playing
Sports
03:14
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing