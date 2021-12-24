ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

SC East Bengal (SCEB) is getting no respite in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. It continues its winless streak in the eight matches it has played so far. On Thursday, it drew Hyderabad FC (HFC) 1-1 in Game 39 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. You can watch all the match highlights above.

After the opening attack in the first half that SCEB goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya saved, Amir Dervisevic gave the side the lead through a brilliant free-kick in the 19th minute. While SCEB came up with a couple of more attempts, Bartholomew Ogbeche levelled it through his header in the 34th following a cross assist from Aniket Jadhav.

Six more attempts were made, with SCEB hitting the bar. Nonetheless, it stayed 1-1 at the half-time break. In the following half, 12 efforts were promising. While HFC was the better team in this half, with three of its attacks being denied by Bhattacharya, there were no goals, as it all ended 1-1, with both sharing a point each. With this draw, HFC stays second, while SCEB remains at the bottom of the table.