ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin has to be disciplined in set-pieces - Syed Sabir Pasha

It was another frustrating day out for former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) against Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in Game 96 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Sunday, CFC suffered a 1-4 defeat, while its chances of making it to the semis have been dented. In the meantime, CFC head coach Syed Sabir Pasha has called for his side to be more disciplined during set-pieces.

After the loss, Pasha assessed that CFC gave away silly goals while ineffective in man-marking. He also felt that the side lacks awareness, which has been the prime reason for its defeats this season. He also claimed he has been motivating the side since Day 1 but could not accept throwing away matches like it has been doing of late.

"Like the bright spot, are the challenges like 50-50 challenges there, which were made, that we didn't see in the first half. I think we have to start doing that. We have to be competitive, and we have to show that we are competitive. Once we offer that, it is the reflection of that goal. Once you start playing the duels, you start putting your legs into the 50-50 challenges. I think it shows competitiveness, and that is where the goal was reflected," Pasha noted during the post-match press conference.