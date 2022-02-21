  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 96): Jamshedpur breezes past Chennaiyin with 4-1 win

    Feb 21, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
    Game 96 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw Jamshedpur FC (JFC) involved in a seemingly straightforward encounter against former champion Chenaniyin FC (CFC). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Sunday, JFC cruised to a 4-1 win, while CFC has squandered its chance to make it to the semis. You can watch all the match highlights here.

    The opening half saw 12 initial attacks, including a save from CFC goalkeeper Debjit Majumder. In the 22nd minute, Ritwik Das handed JFC the lead in solo action. Three more attempts came in, including another save from Majumder before Boris Singh doubled the lead, thanks to Greg Stewart's assist in the 33rd.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 95) - HFC RETAINS TOP SPOT AFTER EDGING GOA 3-2

    Daniel Chima Chukwu tripled the lead following Eli Sabiá's headed assist six minutes later. Four more efforts came in, including another couple of saves from Majumder, as it was 3-0 for JFC at half-time. In the second half, the first chance came in the 46th, with Stewart putting in the fourth, as Seiminlen Doungel came up with the assist.

    Six more attacks came in, including a save from JFC keeper Rehenesh TP, while Nerijus Valskis pulled one back in the 62nd in lone measure. It was followed by 13 more attempts, including a couple of saves from each keeper. However, JFC had comfortably got the job done, sailing into the semis.

