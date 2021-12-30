ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 44): Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa

Game 44 between ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and FC Goa (FCG) of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) turned out to be intense. Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Wednesday, ATKMB managed to script a 2-1 win, as ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando faced off against his former side. You can watch all the match highlights above.

The opening half saw six initial attacks, including a save from ATKMB goalkeeper Amrinder Singh. However, in the 22nd minute, Liston Colaco handed ATKMB the lead, thanks to Deepak Tangri's assist. It was followed by five more attempts, including another save from Amrinder. However, ATKMB managed to stick to its thin lead at half-time.

After three initial efforts in the second half, Roy Krishna doubled ATKMB's lead in the 55th minute, with Hugo Boumous assisting from the corner kick. However, after a few exchanges of possesions, four more attacks were made, with Amrinder saving again until the 80th minute when Jorge Ortíz pulled one back for Goa.

Regardless, it turned out to be nothing more than a consolation, as a couple of attempts later, ATKMB walked away with the three points. ATKMB has risen to the third spot with this win, while Goa stays in eighth place.