'Adani Runs Odisha, Even Modi': Rahul Gandhi’s Explosive Jagannath Yatra Claim

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 11 2025, 05:04 PM IST
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi launched a fiery attack on the Odisha government, alleging it's controlled by Adani and a few billionaires. Referring to the Jagannath Yatra, he claimed chariots were halted for Adani’s family. 'This isn’t Odisha’s government, it’s the government of 5-6 billionaires,' he declared, slamming alleged land and resource grabs.

