ENG vs IND, Lord's Test: Jasprit Bumrah's Full Press Conference After 5 Wicket Haul

Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket haul and Joe Root’s sublime century set up an absorbing contest before KL Rahul's composed unbeaten 53 guided India to 145 for three at stumps on day two of the third Test against England at Lord’s on Friday. At stumps, India trailed by 242 runs with Rahul and Rishabh Pant (19 batting) at the crease. Bumrah (5/74) dismantled England’s middle and lower order to claim his second successive five-wicket haul and 15th overall, as the hosts were bowled out for 387 after resuming the day on 251/4.