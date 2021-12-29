ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 43): Ogbeche scores brace as Hyderabad FC thrashes Odisha FC 6-1

Game 43 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw a high-scoring clash between Hyderabad FC (HFC) and Odisha FC (OFC). On Tuesday, HFC played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa), and it came up with a brutal performance to crush OFC 6-1. You can watch all the match highlights above.

After three opening attacks, including a save from OFC goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh, an own goal from Lalhrezuala Sailung (8) put HFC ahead. It was followed by another own goal by Juanan (15). Nine more attempts followed, including a bar post hit and four saves from HFC keeper Laxmikant Kattimani.

Meanwhile, Bartholomew Ogbeche (38) restored HFC's lead with Edu García's assist, while a couple of more efforts ended the first half. The subsequent half saw three initial attacks before García (53) put in the third with Hitesh Sharma's assist, followed by Ogbeche (59) again, thanks to Aniket Jadhav's assist.

After an attempt from OFC, Javi Siverio (71) put in the fifth, with Juanan coming up with the assist. At the same time, after an unsuccessful effort, Joao Victor scored the sixth via a penalty, which eventually turned out to be the winner. A couple of more attacks came in, including a save from Kattimani, as HFC romped to an emphatic win at the full-time whistle, climbing to the second spot while OFC stays seventh.