Sahil Vaid EXCLUSIVE | Talks on 'The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case', Tamil Cinema Plans

In this exclusive interview, The Hunt actor Sahil Vaid opens up about his transformative role as a CBI SP in the gripping investigation web series based on the assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Known for playing the hero’s best friend, Sahil shares how this powerful role breaks the stereotypes he’s often cast in and marks a bold new chapter in his career. Sahil also talks about his aspirations to work in Tamil cinema, the challenges of portraying a real-life inspired character, and his journey from supporting roles to leading the investigation on screen. Don’t miss this candid conversation.