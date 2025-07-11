Bhagwant Mann Defends Jibe at PM Modi Amid FIR Buzz, Says, Won’t Apologise for Truth!
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has defended his sarcastic remarks on PM Modi’s recent foreign trip, where he mockingly referred to visits to 'Magnesia' and 'Galvesia'. Amid reports of an FIR demand against him, Mann stood his ground, saying he 'only spoke the truth'. The MEA called his comments 'irresponsible'. The issue has now snowballed into a full-blown political row.
