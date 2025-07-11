MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathimynation

Kanhaiya Lal’s Son SLAMS Delay After ‘Udaipur Files’ Film Stopped

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 11 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Yash Sahu, son of murdered tailor Kanhaiya Lal, expressed frustration after the Delhi High Court stayed the release of Udaipur Files. He questioned why a film revealing truth is blocked in 3 days, while justice for his father has been delayed for 3 years, despite clear video evidence.

