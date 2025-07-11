Kanhaiya Lal’s Son SLAMS Delay After ‘Udaipur Files’ Film Stopped
Yash Sahu, son of murdered tailor Kanhaiya Lal, expressed frustration after the Delhi High Court stayed the release of Udaipur Files. He questioned why a film revealing truth is blocked in 3 days, while justice for his father has been delayed for 3 years, despite clear video evidence.
