Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    I, today, have a lot of respect and a better understanding of how the political process is operating, says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while taking part in a special edition of Asianet News Samvad.

    Aug 14, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that people in politics have to make a huge effort to meet people's expectations, which have constantly been rising. Taking part in a special edition of Asianet News Samvad, Jaishankar said, "In the last three years, we learnt that politics looks very easy from the outside. It is actually a very demanding call of service. When you ask whether it would be as easy as 2014 and 2019, I am sure they were not easy. I am also seeing really what an effort the people who are in politics have to make to meet the expectations of the people. And the expectations of the people are rising -- and, in my view, rightly rising. I think people should be demanding more and more. But to meet that, does not happen so easily. I today have a lot of respect and a better understanding of how the political process is operating." 

    Watch the full interview below

    Also Read: S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Har Ghar Tiranga feeling is within every Indian'

    Also Read: S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'India has a PM who is willing to do what needs to be done'

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Top Stories

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA
    Entertainment

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb
    Entertainment

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb
    Entertainment

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Must See

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'
    India News

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt
    India Independence

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South
    Freedom Struggle

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South