S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

I, today, have a lot of respect and a better understanding of how the political process is operating, says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while taking part in a special edition of Asianet News Samvad.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that people in politics have to make a huge effort to meet people's expectations, which have constantly been rising. Taking part in a special edition of Asianet News Samvad, Jaishankar said, "In the last three years, we learnt that politics looks very easy from the outside. It is actually a very demanding call of service. When you ask whether it would be as easy as 2014 and 2019, I am sure they were not easy. I am also seeing really what an effort the people who are in politics have to make to meet the expectations of the people. And the expectations of the people are rising -- and, in my view, rightly rising. I think people should be demanding more and more. But to meet that, does not happen so easily. I today have a lot of respect and a better understanding of how the political process is operating."

Watch the full interview below

