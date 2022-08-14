Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'India has a PM who is willing to do what needs to be done'

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while interacting with Suvarna News Editor-in-Chief Ajith Hanumakkanavar during a special edition of 'Asianet News Samvad', made it clear that he would not have joined politics had any leader other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited him.

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad India has PM who is willing to do what needs to be done
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Bengaluru, First Published Aug 14, 2022, 3:17 PM IST

    In Narendra Modi, India has a Prime Minister who is clear, who is deeply nationalistic, who is willing to do whatever needs to be done to secure the interests of the country, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while speaking to Asianet News Network. 

    Interacting with Suvarna News Editor-in-Chief Ajith Hanumakkanavar during a special edition of 'Asianet News Samvad', Jaishankar said it was a combination of factors like leadership and leadership style of working that gives the country clarity while taking a stand on global issues like the Ukraine crisis.

    Asianet News 'Samvad': 'Sri Lanka's problems are too big for India to handle by itself... China is not foolish'

    "I have been in the foreign policy business for 45 years. I have seen a lot of governments and a lot of change in this period. Yes, it is a combination of factors, but if you ask me what really makes a difference, I would say it is leadership," he said.

    "If you have a Prime Minister who is clear, who is deeply nationalistic, who is willing to do whatever needs to be done to secure the interests of the country, it makes a very big difference. His working style is also such that he has a view; he has an understanding of global politics -- that strategic perspective. He gives you the space to implement that. So it is both leadership and leadership style of working," he added.

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad India has PM who is willing to do what needs to be done

    Recalling his association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar said: "I first met him when I was ambassador in China. This was 11 years ago. Next time, I was ambassador in Washington. He had just become Prime Minister (the famous Madison Square Garden visit). I worked for three years as a foreign secretary. The difference between being an ambassador, a foreign secretary and a minister is that when you are in cabinet or politics or a parliamentary party, you have an insight into the political and social dynamics -- what actually drives thinking. There are aspects of the Prime Minister and his political thinking which I would not have got had I not joined politics."

    Jaishankar made it clear that he would not have joined politics had any other leader invited him. He said, "Nobody in my family had been in politics. It never occurred to me. There are people who have ambitions. I never had. I joined because, at that point in 2019, I felt it was important if I could strengthen his hands in some way."

    "I know many of the other Prime Ministers, some of whom I highly regard. I had a degree of both faith and comfort, which was needed for me to take that plunge. I am not sure I had that with anybody else," he added.

    Abhinav Bindra on Asianet News 'Samvad': 'Athletes are not super-humans, they are immune too'

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2022, 3:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Independence Day 2022: Is India celebrating its 75th or 76th I-Day this year? - adt

    Independence Day 2022: Is India celebrating its 75th or 76th I-Day this year?

    Dalit boy dies in Rajasthan after teacher thrashed him for touching water pot; demand for strict action - adt

    Dalit boy dies in Rajasthan after teacher thrashed him for touching water pot; demand for strict action

    Independence Day 2022 India to give Police Medals to 1082 personnel; check their names

    Independence Day: India to honour 1,082 cops; check their names

    Maratha quota supporter and Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash on Mumbai-Pune expressway - adt

    Maratha quota supporter and Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash on Mumbai-Pune expressway

    Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

    Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

    Recent Stories

    Raju Srivastava latest health update: Comedian remains on life support RBA

    Raju Srivastava latest health update: Comedian remains on life support

    Independence Day 2022: Is India celebrating its 75th or 76th I-Day this year? - adt

    Independence Day 2022: Is India celebrating its 75th or 76th I-Day this year?

    India Maharajas vs World Giants, Independence Day Special: Date, time, venue and where to watch-ayh

    India Maharajas vs World Giants, Independence Day Special: Date, time, venue and where to watch

    Watch Anjali Arora MMS controversy: Azma Fallah trolled her Lock Upp co-contestant, calls her 'Karamjali' RBA

    (Watch) Anjali Arora LEAKED MMS controversy: Azma Fallah trolled, mocked model, calls her 'Karamjali'

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: Did Ronda Rousey imitate Becky Lynch? The Man answers-ayh

    WWE: Did Ronda Rousey imitate Becky Lynch? 'The Man' answers

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon
    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon