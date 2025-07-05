Mexicans Protest Influx of Americans, Soaring Rents, Gentrification in Mexico City
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on July 4 in Mexico City to protest against gentrification. Protesters highlighted the struggles faced by locals due to soaring rents and neighbourhood transformations. The influx of US migrants in districts like Colonia Condesa, has exacerbated gentrification issues prompting calls for legal migration. Affluent foreigners, particularly Americans, are increasingly working remotely in Mexico City due to its lower cost of living compared to most American cities. This trend has sparked backlash because many Americans can stay in Mexico for up to 180 days without a visa.
