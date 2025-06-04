IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS Highlights: RCB, Virat Kohli Lift Title Ending 18-Year Wait
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally ended their 18-year wait and clinched their first-ever IPL title! In a thrilling IPL 2025 final at Ahmedabad, RCB, led by the legendary Virat Kohli, edged out Punjab Kings (PBKS) by just 6 runs. Catch all the drama, emotion, and unforgettable moments from the match, including Kohli’s emotional celebration and key performances. Don’t miss highlights as RCB fans rejoice worldwide!
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:15
Now Playing
03:05
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing