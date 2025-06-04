IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS Highlights: RCB, Virat Kohli Lift Title Ending 18-Year Wait

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally ended their 18-year wait and clinched their first-ever IPL title! In a thrilling IPL 2025 final at Ahmedabad, RCB, led by the legendary Virat Kohli, edged out Punjab Kings (PBKS) by just 6 runs. Catch all the drama, emotion, and unforgettable moments from the match, including Kohli’s emotional celebration and key performances. Don’t miss highlights as RCB fans rejoice worldwide!