Bengaluru Turns Red: RCB's Historic IPL Victory Ignites Citywide Celebrations! 🏆
Bengaluru erupted in jubilation as Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their maiden IPL title after 18 seasons, defeating Punjab Kings by six runs. Fans flooded the streets, dancing atop cars, igniting fireworks, and painting the town red. Virat Kohli, emotional, dedicated the win to loyal supporters and former teammates AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:15
Now Playing
03:05
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing