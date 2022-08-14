S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Har Ghar Tiranga feeling is within every Indian'

Taking part in a special edition of 'Asianet News Samvad' with Suvarna News Editor-in-Chief Ajith Hanumakkanavar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke at length about the progress that India has achieved in the last 75 years and how, in the last ten years, the country has shifted gears and is at a much more confident position now.

Indians are fundamentally patriotic, and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has motivated them to express their feeling, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Asianet News Network.

"India has come a long way. Today, we are a very confident country that is feeding itself. We are a country that whose national unity and security are strong. We are a country where a lot of basic needs are met. But what has happened is, particularly in the last decade, there has been a gear shift. Now, we are aiming for bigger things, which, in some sense, should have happened earlier. For example, electricity and tap water for all homes, health coverage, education... these things had been progressing. But now, they are progressing much more faster," Jaishankar said.

"There is a very strong effort to raise the level of services and basic rights of people. So it has been a good journey; it has been a tough journey -- there have been problems along the way. But today, we are in a much more confident position. We can aim for much better targets. The foundation, particularly the programmes of the last ten years, is going to give us a new and very strong foundation," he added.

Talking about the significance of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign of the Narendra Modi government, Jaishankar said: "I don't think Indians need remembering. I think the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' feeling is within every Indian. It needed the motivation to bring out that feeling. Indians are fundamentally patriotic. If you can arouse the patriotic spirit, Indians are willing to do things for the country. This is actually a huge motivational effort."

'World wants to know India's stand'

When asked about a paradigm shift in how India projects itself in the world today, the External Affairs Minister said: "One, our domestic foundations are stronger. Two, the Prime Minister has an ambition for India, which is actually the ambition of the upcoming generation. They want to see India at a place on big issues. They like to see a projection of Indian culture."

"When the world celebrates Yoga, it is a matter of pride for all Indians. They also have a sense that India's interests are secure; they may be secure at home, on our borders and even abroad. Today, we are a three trillion dollar-plus economy. We will soon be the most populous country in the world. We have huge capabilities. For the world politics and economy, big issues of the day, we matter. The world wants to know our stand," he added.

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat is a strategic move'

The most important thing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to do is 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. People think 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is a political slogan. People think of it as an economic agenda. But to me, it is strategic. A country of our size must have the capabilities so that we are not pressurised by our vulnerabilities and our dependencies," he said.

"In a sense, today, if you look at the core agenda of the Narendra Modi government -- national security, economic growth and social justice. To my mind, 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' captures all of them," he added.

