What are the Key Provisions in Donald Trump's 'Big Beautiful' Bill?
US Republicans have passed a major legislative package, dubbed the 'One Big Beautiful Bill,' giving President Donald Trump the biggest legislative victory of his second term. After weeks of closed-door negotiations over the sprawling text -- and several day-and-night debates -- the House of Representatives narrowly approved a final version of the bill on Thursday after it squeaked through the Senate. Trump signed the bill into law on Friday, July 4th, Independence Day.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
18:41
Now Playing
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:40
Now Playing
03:50
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing