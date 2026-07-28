Lipstick is the most favorite part of make-up. But most women make some common mistakes which result to dry, patchy and uneven looks and there are some tips and care to make it look more better.

Lipstick is a part of makeup which every woman loves. But unknowingly, we apply it the wrong way. As much as we care for our skin, our lips also need some care to look healthy, smooth and plumpy. Small habits like skipping lip care, choosing wrong shade, applying too much makes our lips dry, uneven and patchy. But we can fix this problem with simple habits and by knowing what to look out for.

Makeup expert, Drishti Madnani, shared some of the common mistakes we make on this Lipstick Day.

What are the common mistakes while applying lipstick?

Skipping lip care/ lip prep - If you put your lipstick directly on your lips, it is the biggest mistake you make which results to dry, patchy lips. Your lips need to be cared before applying any makeup product. Exfoliating and moisturising the lips are the first step of lip prep before makeup. This will hydrate your lips and won't look dry after putting lipstick. Also, people tend to go after trending products on social media instead of choosing lipsticks which match their skin-tone and occasion. Applying too much and skipping lip liner - Many people overapply lipstick thinking it will last longer but it results to making the lips patchy and smudging the lipstick. Instead, applying thin layers, blot and slowly building up the colour is a better option. One important step is lip liner. Don't ever skip lip liner especially with bold colour lipstick. This step will make your lipstick look clean and long lasting. Maintain cleanliness while applying - Don't apply lipsticks directly from the testers or makeup counters. Always think about cleanliness and hygiene and apply lipstick cleanly with colour which compliments the rest of your make-up.

Madnani concluded that lipstick is the simplest way to fell more confident. Applying it in a correct way with lip prep, lip liner, correct amount and shade will work best. Make-up isn't about just trends, it is to make you feel confident and yourself.

How to pick the right lipstick for yourself?

Know your undertone - Knowing you have warm, cool or neutral undertone helps a lot in choosing the right colour of lipstick. Warm undertone looks better with red, coral, orange colours while cool undertone suits more of pink, berry, plum and blue based red. Neutral undertone can wear most of the shades. Consider your skin-tone - For nude shades, go one or two shades down than your natural lips for better looks. As for darker skin-tone go for deeper colour of brown, wine, or bold red. Match your occasion - Apply soft pink, nude, mauve for everyday wear and go for bold colours for festivals and parties. Pick your finish - Matte for long lasting, gloss for fuller looks and satin for smooth and comfort. Consider your lip conditions - If you have dry lips go for moisturising cream based lipstick which contents hyaluronic acid, shea butter, or vitamin E more extra hydration. Longevity - If you need the lipstick to last long for the day, go for water resistant, transfer proof long-wear formulas. Match your lips with the make-up - For bold eye make-up go for light or nude lips and for simple and light eye make-up go for bold and dark lips. Always test first - Before buying any lipstick, always test it on fingertips or jawline on natural light to see if it complements your skin and complexion.

Now, don't make the same lipstick mistake again and apply the right lipstick with confidence.