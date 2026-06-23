Sonam Kapoor’s 5-Step Dewy Makeup Guide Is Perfect for Every Monsoon Wedding
Monsoons are officially here, and if you are wondering how to keep your makeup intact so it does not turn out patchy, then we have got you covered. Inspired by Sonam Kapoor - easy, breezy, and classy. Keep reading!
The diva
Sonam Kapoor looked no less than a vision as she kick-started the wedding festivities of her cousin Anshula Kapoor. The actress brought gorgeousness on a whole new level with her stunning custom Indian suit paired with embellished jewellery. But what stole the show was her perfect makeup - let's take cues from her for your next monsoon wedding makeup.
Prep the skin first!
Prepping the skin is a vital step to get that makeup intact. Start by washing your face with a mild cleanser, followed by a good, heavy-duty moisturiser. You can also add some face oil if you have dry skin. Use a good sunscreen and do not miss this step. Voila, your base is all set. Also, prep your lips with a good lip balm.
Let's get the base right
Start with colour corrector, concealer, and then a light layer of foundation. Remember, less is more. Do not go overboard to hide those imperfections. Let makeup add to your confidence and not be your confidence. Use a good, loose setting powder to get your base in place, and you are good to go.
Use same colours!
Start with a soft brown eyeshadow on the lids. Merge it with a dark shimmery shade - something like a coffee brown. Smudge it well and blend. Bring some to your lower lashline. Add kajal, soft brown liner and. dash of mascara to complete the eye makeup.
Rosy cheeks
Skip using a powder blush. Go for tints or creamy blushes as they stay longer on the face. We do not recommend heavy highlighting or contouring either.
All done!
Finish your makeup with a good, long-lasting setting spray. Followed by a muted brown lip liner and some lip oil or a matte lipstick. Isn't Sonam looking stunning here? So can you!
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